SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 9.6 cents averaging $4.79 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $4.49 per gallon, while the most expensive is $5.59. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $4.83 a gallon and Worcester is $4.88 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline decreased last week, averaging $4.88 per gallon. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.79 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

June 27, 2021: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

June 27, 2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 27, 2019: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 27, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 27, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

June 27, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

June 27, 2015: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 27, 2014: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 27, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

June 27, 2012: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$4.54 – BJs on Memorial Drive in Chicopee

$4.54 – Diamond Fuel on Federal Street in Belchertown

$4.55 – FL Roberts on Memorial Ave in West Springfield

$4.56 – Highland Farms on Chicopee Street in Chicopee

$4.57 – Gulf on Chicopee Street in Chicopee

