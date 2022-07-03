CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The price of a gallon of regular gas here in the Pioneer Valley has definitely gone down in the recent days.

Prices have been moving south of the $5 a gallon peak of just a few weeks ago. But current prices are still high enough to impact our weekly budget.

22News spoke to some western Massachusetts drivers who hope that by the 4th of July Weekend next year, gas prices will be substantially lower than they are now.

“It’s been difficult to travel a lot,” said Nicholas Coffman of Springfield. “We have a lot more things to do closer to home, because the gas is too high.”

“The gas prices are high everywhere, it’s pretty ridiculous,” Scott Choquett of Holyoke expressed. He told 22News, “I want the gas prices to come down, in this car it’s a gas guzzler.”

But drivers are hoping that because prices have stayed steady, and in many instances gone down these past few weeks. The price of a gallon of gas will continue to shrink. Making the rounds, a growing number of stations that have put the skids, so to speak, on their prices and hope to see that continue.