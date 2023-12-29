SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some good news if you plan on doing a lot of driving next year.

Drivers can expect to see the price of gas continue to drop in 2024. That’s according to reports from GasBuddy.

A new report predicts that the national average will drop from $3.51 per gallon this year to $3.38 in 2024. GasBuddy forecasts that the highest prices in 2024 will be seen at the peak of the summer driving season in May, with the national average potentially reaching $3.89 per gallon.

Diesel prices are also projected to drop in 2023, peaking at around $4.13 per gallon in March.

