SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have fallen to an average of $3.30 per gallon, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.05 per gallon, and the most expensive station was $3.59 per gallon. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.66 per gallon.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.51 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 14.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 106.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

May 22, 2022: $4.62/g (U.S. Average: $4.57/g) May 22, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

May 22, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g) May 22, 2019: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 22, 2018: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g) May 22, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 22, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g) May 22, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

May 22, 2014: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g) May 22, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.37/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/g.

Connecticut- $3.48/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.48/g.

Hartford- $3.45/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.44/g.

“In the run up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week. We’ve seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil’s volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing. I think we’ll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last.”