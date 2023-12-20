CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holiday travel is predicted to increase this year as gas prices are expected to rise through the end of the year.

According to AAA Northeast, travelers hitting the roads will increase by 2.2% this year, with an estimated 104 million people driving to their holiday destinations from Saturday, December 23rd to Monday, January 1st. A surge is expected as the Federal Reserve hinted that interest rate cuts could be coming next year and Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea caused oil prices to rebound heading into the holidays.

There are stations offering gas at $2.99 or less Wednesday however, the national price of gasoline is projected to be $3.09 on Christmas Day according to GasBuddy. The national average is down nearly 80 cents per gallon from earlier in the fall when it reached $3.85 per gallon.

“For the second straight year, we’ve seen the national average stop just short of falling below the $3 per gallon mark, though tens of thousands of gas stations around the U.S. will still have prices at $2.99 or lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While most are just trying to get through the holidays, we’ve been crunching numbers for what motorists can expect for 2024. Our annual Fuel Outlook, to be released in the coming days, offers some hope of lower prices for the year ahead.”

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.07/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.81/g, and the most expensive station was $3.49/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.79/g, a difference of $2.11/g.

Lowest Gas Prices in Springfield area

If you are driving to your destination, Saturday, December 23rd, and Thursday, December 28th are expected to the the busiest days on the road.