CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourth of July usually means a bump in gas prices as millions take to the roads but, this weekend they continue to go down.

The average cost of gas in Massachusetts is $4.85 per gallon compared to a week ago when it was $4.93. However, AAA estimated there would actually be more people on the roads this weekend than 2019.

William Turgeon from Chicopee went on a week long trip to Florida by car. He told 22News while prices are high, it didn’t stop him from traveling.

“My brother was the one who asked me to go on this trip. So I couldn’t say no to that. This would be my first time going down to Florida, and I had an excellent time,” he said.

However, air travel was actually expected to be down this year compared to 2019 by about 9 percent, it’s still higher than 2021.