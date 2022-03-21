(WWLP) – Massachusetts’s gas prices are down 9 cents from last week’s price of $4.35 to $4.26 a gallon.

According to the non-profit auto club, AAA Northeast’s March 21 survey of fuel prices, the most recent national average is 7 cents lower than last week at $4.32. The price of the gas Monday is 72 cents higher than a month ago at $3.54.

On March 11, a groundbreaking $4.33 was reached, making the national average of gasoline $4.25 a gallon.

The result of gas prices dropping is due to a fall in crude oil prices, which peaked after Russia began its war with Ukraine.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” says Mary Maguire, Director of Public/Government Affairs. “But demand was down slightly last week, likely due in part to higher pump prices. As geopolitical tensions continue unabated, we can expect to see more volatility in oil prices, leading to significant fluctuations in the price of gasoline and diesel in the near-term.”