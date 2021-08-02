Gas prices in Springfield average $2.95 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts are relatively unchanged, averaging $2.95 per gallon in the past week and are 89.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.79, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.95 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.15 a gallon and Hartford is $3.08 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has gone up 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g Monday. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull . . . According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day.” Patrick De Haan | Head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

Drivers in our area are currently paying 2.1 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: