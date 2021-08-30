Gas prices in Springfield average $2.98 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $2.98 per gallon in the past week and are 93 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.79, the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.02 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.17 a gallon and Hartford is $3.06 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g Monday. The national average is down 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 90.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“While the national average price of gasoline declined yet again over the last week, Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries and pipelines. We’re likely to see a reversal this week, but motorists need not be too concerned at this point,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that. While Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked. The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding- which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 4.8 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: