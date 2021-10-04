Gas prices in Springfield average $3.04 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.04 per gallon in the past week and are $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.85 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.08 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.20 a gallon and Hartford is $3.12 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen in the last week, averaging $3.18/g Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we’re not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 2.2 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: