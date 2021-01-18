Gas prices in Springfield increased 7 cents per gallon in the past week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 7.0 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.31. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.32 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.43 a gallon and Hartford is $2.40 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has increased 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.38/g today. The national average is up 15.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices have jumped to yet another multi-month high as crude oil price rise amidst perceived improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to pump prices up as demand shows renewed signs of recovery,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, with rumors swirling that President-elect Biden plans to cancel approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would cut off reliable Canadian oil to the U.S., oil prices may see additional pressure in the coming days. For now, the upward trend in gas prices may slow from the sharp rise in the last week, but motorists shouldn’t expect much of a break from rising gas prices, which now stand less than twenty cents from their year-ago levels.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 22.9 cents more per gallon than they were last month.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield average going back five years: