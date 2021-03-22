Gas prices in Springfield unchanged in the past week, likely increase ahead of Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have not changed in the past week, averaging $2.69 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.48, the most expensive is $2.93 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.71 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.87 a gallon and Hartford is $2.83 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has decreased 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g Monday. The national average is up 22.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil’s recent rise. While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. It’ll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 18.1 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

