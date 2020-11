(WWLP) – Gas prices are down in western Massachusetts, as we head into what would typically be the busiest travel week of the year.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $1.95, that’s down about a cent from last week, and it’s 4 cents lower than last month’s average price.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.09 which is 2 cents less than last week.