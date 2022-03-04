SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up 24 cents averaging $3.86 per gallon since Monday and are standing $1.20 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $3.86 per gallon. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $3.97 a gallon and Rhode Island is $3.85 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 22 cents per gallon since Monday, averaging $3.83/g. The national average is up 41 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 1.09 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The price of crude oil started today over $111 per barrel due to the invasion of Ukraine, and will likely increase with continuing conflict,” says Mary Maguire, Director of Public/Government Affairs. “Improving weather will lead to more driving, increased gasoline demand, and higher prices. Pain at the pump could continue for weeks or months to come.”

