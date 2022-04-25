SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up 8.4 cents averaging $3.99 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.70 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.49. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $3.96 a gallon and Worcester is $4.12 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline rose last week, averaging $4.11 per gallon. The national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens – something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

April 25, 2021: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 25, 2020: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 25, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 25, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

April 25, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 25, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 25, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

April 25, 2014: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

April 25, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

April 25, 2012: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$3.64 – Costco on Daggett Drive in West Springfield

$3.68 – Sunoco on Federal Street in Belchertown

$3.69 – Speedway on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

$3.69 – FL Roberts on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

$3.73 – Gulf on Chicopee Street in Chicopee

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.