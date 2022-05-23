SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up 8.7 cents averaging $4.62 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $4.44 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.89. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $4.65 a gallon and Worcester is $4.71 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline rose last week, averaging $4.57 per gallon. The national average is up 45.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

May 23, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

May 23, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)

May 23, 2019: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 23, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 23, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

May 23, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 23, 2015: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

May 23, 2014: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 23, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 23, 2012: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$4.45 – Racing Mart on Main Street in Holyoke

$4.45 – Irving on Russell Road in Westfield

$4.47 – Citgo on Franklin Street in Westfield

$4.49 – Pride on Parker Street in Springfield

$4.49 – Pride on East Main Street in Westfield

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.