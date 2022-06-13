SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up 7.9 cents averaging $4.95 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $4.79 per gallon, while the most expensive is $5.19. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $4.96 a gallon and Worcester is $5.02 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline rose last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon. The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.94 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

June 13, 2021: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

June 13, 2020: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

June 13, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

June 13, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

June 13, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 13, 2016: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 13, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 13, 2014: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

June 13, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

June 13, 2012: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$4.82 – Highland Farms on State Street in Springfield

$4.83 – Atlantis Fresh Market on N Elm Street in Westfield

$4.84 – Gulf on Allen Street in Springfield

$4.85 (cash) – CITGO on Allen Street in Springfield

$4.87 – A&A Gas on High Street in Holyoke

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.