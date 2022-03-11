CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People are worried about their wallets at the pump with gas prices, leaving many drivers to reconsider weekend plans.

Some drivers tonight told 22News they plan to change their spending habits to lessen the burden of rising gas prices. 22News spoke to people at the Ludlow Service Plaza, who are reducing travel or holding off on big purchases until prices go back down.

“Something needs to change because we can’t continue the way it’s going,” said Sean Goodrich of Auburn.

It’s the fifth consecutive day that communities in the commonwealth have seen an increase in gas prices, according to AAA. With prices at the pump continuing to set new record highs, many people are looking to cut back on spending where ever else they can.

“It’s like I have to spend 70 bucks to fill up so I probably should not go out to eat and get things I don’t need. We’ll we’re carpooling right now which is helpful,” Lars Schuster from Montana said.

22News spoke to Sean Goodrich who works delivering fuel in Massachusetts. Goodrich owns his truck and spends over 550 dollars a day at the pump.

“Being the guy delivering the fuel I see that it’s going to affect everything we purchase. The milk’s going to go up groceries are going to go up going out to eat the meals are going to cost more money because it costs more to get everything there,” Goodrich said.

The uncertainty surrounding the state of gas is leading people to cut back on traveling in general, which could also delay people’s vacation plans, big purchases, or making the decision to work from the office in the coming months.

“For me, I just stopped driving. I can work remotely. But the gas prices are just absurd,” said Sarah Allen from New York.

In terms of visiting the pump, analysts with Gas Buddy say following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill up. If you’re going to be traveling, they said that stations near the highway tend to charge more because of overhead costs.