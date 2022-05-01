CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fluctuating gas prices at the pump is causing local frustration among residents.

“I feel bad for the people that are living paycheck to paycheck, and barely getting by,” said Jason Nelson of Chicopee. “They have to make the determination, ‘Do I buy food or do I buy gas to get to work?'”

Prices surging nationwide, as oil once again tops $100 per barrel. A tight gasoline supply versus increased demand for gas, pushing prices higher.

According to the AAA map, western Massachusetts is seeing the lowest gas prices compared to the eastern part of the state. In Hampden County, you’ll find the lowest average gas prices in the state right now. Hampshire County, right behind it here in Western Massachusetts. Just over the border into Connecticut, Hartford County averaging out to $4.08.

Nelson just coming back from a trip across the state told 22News it cost him just over $100 to fill his tank, on top of the other travel expenses.

“So pre-COVID I spent about $500 for accommodations and fuel for a typical weekend. This weekend it was double, about $1000,” he said.

Unfortunately there seems to be no end in sight. AAA reporting crude oil prices will likely continue to fluctuate, keeping those pump prices higher.