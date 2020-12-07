Gas prices on the rise in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are on the rise, up four cents in the past two weeks, that’s according to the Lundberg survey.

The hike comes after eleven weeks of decline. The national average retail price for regular grade now sits at $2.22 per gallon.

Experts say the reversal of the pump price direction is due to higher crude oil prices and even if those prices remain stagnant, U.S. gas prices will continue to crawl upward.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.02. Comparing to nearby cities, Worcester is currently $2.07a gallon and Hartford is $2.14a gallon.

“With oil’s rally to a new COVID-19 high-water mark, gas prices have begun to follow, even as gasoline demand crumbles to some of the lowest levels in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Optimism continues to propel oil markets higher, led by positive news on a COVID-19 vaccine, but should anything change timing wise, we could a reversal, but for now it remains full steam ahead with markets focused on the promise of oil and gasoline demand rising, or the best potential outcome of the situation. Should the hype be overblown, a correction could happen in the weeks or months ahead. For now, motorists may see more volatility in oil markets then we’ve seen in months.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: