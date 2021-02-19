Gas prices rise in western Massachusetts due to southern storms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased by 7.0 cents since Monday due to the recent storms affecting the Gulf Coast.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas increased 10.0 cents which is now up to $2.60, in Massachusetts it is currently $2.54 a gallon, and Rhode Island is $2.52 a gallon.

Find local gas prices on WWLP.com

“The situation is very similar to a Gulf Coast hurricane’s impact. Refineries come offline, and until damage (if any) is assessed and operations are back up and running, supply is tight, especially with road conditions and power outages (mostly in Texas) reducing fuel deliveries – if stations even have power to accept them,” said Sandra Marsian, Vice President of AAA Northeast Pioneer Valley Region. “Until things thaw out and Gulf Coast refineries are running again (likely early next week), we do expect more expensive pump prices across the country.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 14.0 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: