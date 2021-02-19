Gas prices rise in western Massachusetts due to southern storms

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shell gas pump changes_214428

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased by 7.0 cents since Monday due to the recent storms affecting the Gulf Coast.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas increased 10.0 cents which is now up to $2.60, in Massachusetts it is currently $2.54 a gallon, and Rhode Island is $2.52 a gallon.

Find local gas prices on WWLP.com 

“The situation is very similar to a Gulf Coast hurricane’s impact. Refineries come offline, and until damage (if any) is assessed and operations are back up and running, supply is tight, especially with road conditions and power outages (mostly in Texas) reducing fuel deliveries – if stations even have power to accept them,” said Sandra Marsian, Vice President of AAA Northeast Pioneer Valley Region. “Until things thaw out and Gulf Coast refineries are running again (likely early next week), we do expect more expensive pump prices across the country.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 14.0 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

  • February 15, 2020: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
  • February 15, 2019: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
  • February 15, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
  • February 15, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
  • February 15, 2016: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)
  • February 15, 2015: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
  • February 15, 2014: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
  • February 15, 2013: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
  • February 15, 2012: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
  • February 15, 2011: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today