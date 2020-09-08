Gas prices start to fall as gasoline demand is set to decline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield gas prices decreased by 2.7 cents over the last week.

The city’s average is $2.04 per gallon this week. Prices are now a 1.1-cents more expensive that one month ago, but still stand $0.41 cheaper than one year ago.

Springfield’s trends follow national averages which went down by 2.8 cents last week. The national average is $2.21 per gallon.

“Gas prices have started to fall as expected as oil prices have fallen slightly since Hurricane Laura moved on and as seasonal challenges come to into view,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “We’ll likely see additional downward movement in the weeks ahead with gasoline demand set to decline as we move into the fall months and as COVID-19 restrictions keep demand from rallying. It’s entirely pos