CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in western Massachusetts keep squeezing more mileage out of every dollar we spend for a gallon of gas.

With gas prices declining week by week, the dreaded $4 a gallon for regular has all but disappeared here in the Pioneer Valley.

Prices have dipped as low as $3.29 but you’re more likely to find more service stations charging in the range of $3.50 to $3.75 a gallon.

Getting more gas for your dollar has accounted for more Labor Day weekend travel than we might have imagined when prices began spiraling up this March.

Since then, prices have been slowly and steadily coming down.