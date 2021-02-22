Gas prices up by 14 cents in the past two weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 7.9 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.50. The cheapest station in Springfield is priced at $2.22 a gallon while the most expensive is $2.77 a gallon, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon.

Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.50 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.66 a gallon and Hartford is $2.64 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has increased 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g Monday. The national average is up 24.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Find local gas prices on WWLP.com

“With last week’s extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The jump in price was the result of a dozen or so refineries, primarily in Texas, that were forced to shut down as the frigid temperatures threatened to wreak havoc on their exposed equipment. With the cold weather behind us, price increases show begin to slow later this week or next week, and so long as these refineries get back online in short order, we may see gas prices start to move back down in the next couple of weeks. However, as we near spring weather, we’ll likely see another longer term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline, so motorists shouldn’t jump for joy just yet.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: