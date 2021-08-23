Gas shortage in Agawam restored

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The short lived gas shortage at Agawam service stations we reported Sunday didn’t last long.

Service stations that ran dry on Sunday were again pumping gas Monday. 22News had received accurate reports from drivers that two popular stations were on empty. But as 22News learned Monday, quite a few Agawam service stations found themselves in that predicament.

“I checked everywhere and they didn’t have any gas. I went looking around four or five gas stations,” said Milaim Gashi of Agawam.

Observers surmise Connecticut drivers anticipating a crippling storm-only added to the drain of Massachusetts gas. There’s always been a significant difference in the price we pay here and what gas costs in Connecticut.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.79, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.01 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.14 a gallon and Hartford is $3.06 a gallon.