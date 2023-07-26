GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Greenfield Community College’s technology lending library is getting some funding to help purchase needed items.

The GCC Foundation is giving $100,000 to the school for laptops that students borrow for the semester. The lending library also offers other items students can borrow at no cost, including wi-fi hotspots, digital cameras, cables, adapters and voice recorders.

“We’re dedicated to our students and their dreams of completing a college education, and this program will ensure that technology won’t stand in the way of their success,” Chet Jordan, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, said.

“We are thrilled to help GCC provide much-needed technology for GCC students so they can successfully pursue their education,” Alexis Page, Executive Director for the GCC Foundation, said.

The college offers the technology items to support students who may not be able to afford to purchase them. GCC also offers other services such as student emergency funds, tutoring, disability services, food pantry, a fitness center and rock-climbing wall.