CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – General Mills has issued a nationwide recall of its bleached and unbleached flour after discovering salmonella.

The company is recalling its two, five, and ten-pound bags, with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024, according to a notice posted Friday on its website. The recall is being issued for a potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during the sampling of the five-pound bag product.

General Mills is encouraging customers to check their pantries and throw out any product affected by the recall. For anyone that has had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

The Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns that everyone should refrain from consuming any raw products that are made with flour. Salmonella Infantis is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products that are made with flour. All surfaces, hands, and utensils should be cleaned properly after contact with flour or dough.