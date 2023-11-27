WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we approach the end of the year, there are a few highly valuable tax-saving moves you should consider.

22News spoke with Ray Maagero, a tax expert at Liberty Tax in West Springfield, who tells us taking advantage of tax incentives can be a great way to save money and increase your return on investment. Before the end of the year, he says to consider making contributions to a tax-deferred account such as a 401(k) or IRA.

You should also consider how certain life changes might affect your tax withholding or estimated tax payments. And to review your deductions and credits available to you to ensure you take full advantage of them.

“This may be the year, where you might want to accelerate charitable contributions or excel medical payments to see if you can lump that into all in one year, maybe instead of using the standard deduction use itemized deductions,” said Maagero.

Most taxpayers must complete forms and supply supporting financial documentation by April 15th of next year.

