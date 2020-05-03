Get ready for a cool May in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts residents took advantage of the heat this weekend, but it’s not going to last long at all.

Temperatures in the first half of May are expected to be way below normal. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 60s and closer to the middle of the month, in the low 70s.

However, over the next two weeks, the trend looks closer to the 50s and 60s. That pattern is expected to be dominant for not only western Massachusetts but for the entirety of the central and United States.

May 8-12 temperature probability. (NOAA)

This comes down to the position of the jet stream. It can stall in such a way that pushes the curve of the upper-level air to cause a southerly movement from Canada. That means arctic air will be tracking in.

The last few weeks, long-term forecasts favor the upper 60s and low 70s, when average highs are in the mid 70s. This is right in line with NOAA’s 3 to 4 week outlook that shows the last two weeks of May to be a little cooler.

Since both the first and second halves of May are supposed to, overall, be cooler, that leads to NOAA’s May outlook, which predicts an average monthly temperature below average.