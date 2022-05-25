CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The western Massachusetts community is grappling with the devastation in Texas.

This was the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

19 children and two adults dead after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon.

Local residents tell 22News they can’t imagine the devastation those families and that school community are feeling right now.

“I go back and I think all the time when my kids were in school and this was going on I’d be at my whits end.” Roger Ouimet, Westfield

Ouimet hopes lawmakers in Washington start taking action, to prevent something like this from happening again. “I’m hoping the politicians get together and do something about this crisis because that’s what it is right now. It’s a crisis.”

Ouimet is not alone, Dylan Narkawicz fears for his nephews in school. He agrees there needs to be more safeguards in place.

Get stricter gun laws and rules. You have to check people’s backgrounds. They have to check social media. Dylan Narkawicz, Chicopee

The motive for Tuesday’s mass shooting is still being investigated. The school was scheduled to finish up for the year on Thursday. Classes have been canceled for the end of the year.