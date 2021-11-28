Why you should purchase your Christmas tree ASAP

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again, families going to tree farms like this to find the perfect Christmas tree.

“They are beautiful, we love their trees. It’s a hard choice, yeah it’s a hard choice to pick a good tree,” Jessica Bernard, from Belchertown told 22News,

Depending on where you are, you may not have as many trees to choose from. In the Frazer fir section at Chestnut Mountain Tree Farm, they have 3,000 trees available for purchase, but the family owning the farm acknowledged weather issues that impacted tree growth.

“With the record rainfall this summer, we had some disease issues with the smaller trees that we rectified. Saturated soils led to low oxygen levels, which were harder on smaller transplants. The larger trees as you can see have done very well this year,” Co-owner of Chester Mountain Christmas Trees, Jake Schrader said.

Jake owns this Hatfield tree farm with his dad, Bob. He told me about the supply chain issues, many mom and pop stores asking them for trees they simply can’t provide this year. Acquiring artificial trees may not be easy either, they’re taking longer than usual getting to the U.S.

“I grew up with an artificial tree but I told myself when we have kids we’d switch, so I don’t think we’d go back,” one Christmas tree shopper said.

Jake said they typically stay open until the weekend before Christmas, but that’s only if their inventory allows it. So his word of advice, get out early.

“Absolutely you get the best bang for your buck, tallest selection, the earlier you come,” Jake said.