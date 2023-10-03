SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An event was held in Springfield Tuesday to help people find out if they’re eligible to have their criminal record expunged.

The event was held at MGM Springfield partnered with WNE School of Law’s Center for Social Justice to help people get legal advice and receive a free copy of their criminal offender record information report (CORI), which is the first step towards getting a record expunged or sealed. Organizers say the goal of this event is to give people a fresh start and remove obstacles that will lead to a brighter future.

MGM Springfield also hosted a job fair to connect people with different employment opportunities at their facility. Beth Ward, a spokesperson for MGM Springfield, says when someone has a criminal record it becomes harder for them to find a job.

“It opens up so many more doors of opportunity for things like housing and employment,” explained Ward. “We are talking to people about what jobs we have available on the property. There are jobs across every single department.”

This is a two-part event. The expungement process will take place on October 26th. Those who attend Tuesday’s event will be invited back to look over their CORI report with an attorney who will help with the expungement and sealing process.