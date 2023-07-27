AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s important that pet owners take special precautions to protect their four-legged friends during extreme heat.

Dogs can overheat on hot days like Thursday. Vets say dogs should be in shaded areas or inside in the air conditioning as much as possible and drink plenty of water.

Some people were out early Thursday morning at the dog park in Agawam so their dogs could get some exercise before the hottest part of the day.

“In the heat, you have to be careful. If it gets too hot, it’s time to go. We have a lot of water here. We always keep the water bowls full,” Renee Foley of Feeding Hills told 22News.

If you see your dog excessively panting or drooling the best thing to do is to take your dog to a cooler area.