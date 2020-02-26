Getting ready for springtime gardening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now the end of February and the milder than normal winter weather continues. Hold off on planting, and consider cleaning up the yard instead.

We continue to enjoy springlike weather even though it’s still winter. The snow is all gone in the Springfield area and you might be looking to get out in the yard. If the ground isn’t too wet you can pick up any leaves and branches that came down over the winter.

We spoke with Steve Bordenuk at the Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield.

“You can get out there and rake. You can also do pruning, and dormant perennials, ornamental grasses, fruit trees, roses stuff like that,” said Bordenuk.

Bordenuk says you should hold off on applying fertilizer to your lawn until mild to late April.

“You can start your seeds for your vegetable gardens. Something like lettuce, the cool weather crops you want to hold off on, tomatoes a little bit, and peppers, stuff like that,” said Bordenuk.

At Sixteen Acres Garden Center, you can find everything you need to get those seeds started to plant vegetables later this spring.

Remember, winter isn’t over yet. We can still get snowstorms in March.