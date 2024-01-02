SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – Experts suggest putting snow tires on your vehicle before the first major storm of the winter season hits.

Cold temperatures can cause tires to lose air pressure faster than they should and an underinflated tire will not perform as well in the snow.

Tires with low tread and bald patches can also cause your car to slip.

As a possible snowstorm approaches this week, people are heading to City Tire in Springfield.

The service manager tells us it’s important to have your tread depth checked…sooner rather than later.

You don’t want to be slipping over the place so tread depth is very important . You want to make sure you have sufficient tread depth so you can cut through the snow and have alot traction while your driving, so your not getting into accidents. Mike Lapite, Service Manager for City Tire in Springfield

He says it is best to have your tires evaluated by a professional to determine if you need new ones.

