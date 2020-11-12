Getting your home ready for the colder weather

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After a short-lived winter preview at the end of October when we saw some accumulating snow, for the last week we’ve been enjoying unseasonably warm weather with temperatures well up into the 70s. But now the temperatures have dropped.

There are some things you can do to help prevent the colder air from getting inside your home.

“You want to make sure your windows are sealed, your doors are sealed. A lot of heat is lost through the windows and doors so you have a wide variety of products so you can insulate your doors and windows,” said Bob Parent, the assistant manager at the Agawam Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

If you have a window air conditioner that you’re not going to take out, you can get a cover to cover it up for the winter.



You should also make sure your heating system is in good working condition as well.

“You should always be checking your furnace, making sure your air filters are clean. Going into the heating season you want to make sure the air filters are changed out and working properly,” said Bob Parent.

You can also get foam insulation to put around your pipes to help keep them from freezing up.