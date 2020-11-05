Getting your lawn ready before more winter weather arrives

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sun has been shining and temperatures have been warming up over the last couple of days. But last week we got a preview of winter with accumulating snow all across western Massachusetts.

There are some important things you should do to your lawn now before more winter weather arrives.

“You’re going to be doing your leaf collection as needed and also cut your lawn on the shorter side, about 2 inches. You want to make sure that your irrigation system, if you have one is winterized and it’s also a good time to apply winter fertilizer to your lawn and your shrubbery,” said Bill Golaski the General Manager of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke.

The drought conditions we had this summer caused a lot of lawns to turn yellow and brown but things have improved this fall.

“In the end of every in the fall lawns will recuperate from what ever happened in the summer luckily we’ve had some good weather and we got some rain so that helped with the recuperation factor of the lawns this fall,” said Bill Golaski.

We’ve seen a big improvement in our drought situation with all the rain we’ve picked up recently. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor puts most of western Massachusetts in the Abnormally Dry category, with eastern parts of Hampden and Franklin Counties in the Moderate Drought category.