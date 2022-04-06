SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring is here and people are eager to get outside and start on their gardens and lawns.

The recent warm weather is giving people spring fever, and despite lingering winter weather conditions and temperatures, it’s still possible, and important, to get started early on planting your spring vegetables.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware on Liberty Street in Springfield has their garden section set up and ready to go. Many people are already taking advantage of the warmer weather and beginning to start their growing season. Prepping and continued maintenance can bring the best results.

“When you start your lawn the best thing to do when you are fertilizing is go by the holidays,” said Lou Courteau, store manager at Rock’s Ace Hardware. “With a four step program, step one should be applied by Easter, step two by Memorial Day weekend, step three is Fourth of July and step four is Labor Day weekend, and you should have a beautiful lawn.”

It’s still April and weather can be unpredictable at times, so if temperatures fall below freezing, experts say to cover your plants with something that is breathable while providing protection from frost.

The UMass-Amherst Center for Agriculture, Food, and the Environment provides information on when and how to start flowers and vegetables from seed, best times to plant, how to maintain trees and shrubs, wildlife and pest management, soil preparation and other resources on how to create and maintain your lawn and gardens.