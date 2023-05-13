CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Mother’s Day, show your mom how much you love her with the perfect gift.
Finding the so-called “perfect present” for your mom comes with a lot of pressure, but there are all kinds of tokens of appreciation you can give her.
Good Housekeeping has put together a list of the top gift ideas for your mom on Mother’s Day:
- Bonsai Juniper Tree– Known to bring good luck, as long as your mom tends to it, it can thrive for years and years.
- Mother’s Day Cookies Gift Basket– When she opens the box, she’ll be greeted by super-fancy chocolate-covered cookies.
- Cloud Slippers– If comfort is your mom’s priority, these slides will make her feel like she’s walking on clouds.
- Portable Hand Warmer– When the charger is fully charged, it can last up to four hours and is compact enough to store anywhere.
- Solar Bird Feeder– At night, it gives off a soft warm glow.
- Short-Sleeve Cardigan– The warm weather is here, and this lightweight, floral cardigan is perfect for it.
- Window Herb Garden– Your mom will get everything she needs to grow nine different types of herbs right at home.
- Stanley Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
- Family Birthday Tracker– It comes with 50 wooden hearts, and she just has to write a name and number down before placing it under the right month.
- Temperature Control Smart Mug– Once your mom programs this app-controlled mug with her ideal sipping temperature, it’ll keep her drink nice and warm, even if she poured it two hours ago and forgot to drink it.
- Extendable Bathtub Tray Caddy– This adjustable chrome-and-bamboo caddy keeps everything she’ll need right at her fingertips, including a book or iPad, bath accessories, and a glass of wine.