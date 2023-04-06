SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Spirit of Springfield announced the Bright Nights Ball ‘Gilded Glamour’ is being held at MGM Springfield.

Dr. Robert E. Johnson, president of Western New England University, is the gala’s Honorary Chair, the announcement was made Thursday morning at the Blake Law Center of Western New England University.

The Spirit of Springfield’s largest annual fundraiser that helps pay for city-sponsored events year-round will be held on November 11th this year in the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield. ‘Gilded Glamour’ will feature decor that will include gold accents. Gold candelabras on every table flowing with flowers.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt was joined by Western New England University President Dr. Robert E. Johnson, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield President, Patrick Pickering, Vice President of Operations for American Medical Response and last year’s City of Bright Nights Ball Honorary Chair, event sponsors, committee members, Western New England College Trustees, and Spirit of Springfield Board of Directors.

“I am honored to serve as Honorary Chair of the 2023 Spirit of Springfield City of Bright Nights Ball,” said WNE President Dr. Robert E. Johnson. “Western New England University is a proud member of the Springfield community, and I am pleased to represent our terrific students, faculty, and staff. The relationship between WNE and the Bright Night’s Ball goes back many years. I am grateful to Judy Matt and the Spirit of Springfield Board for this great honor.”

“Western New England University is such a large part of our community. They have over 3,600 students from 38 states and 22 countries. Many of these students make Western Massachusetts their home after graduation. We are so pleased to have their support as this year’s lead sponsor for the City of Bright Nights Ball,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “Students from the university have been volunteering at the gala since its inception in 1996.”