Girl Scout annual cookie drop begins on Saturday morning

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2021 Girl Scout cookie season is upon us and the girl scouts of central & western Massachusetts are ready for the annual cookie drop.



The annual cookie drop will take place at four locations in Massachusetts on Saturday.

Girl Scout staff and volunteers will arrive at central locations in Springfield and West Springfield to safely unload the initial run of over 15,000 cases of girl scout cookies to bring back home and sell.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, girl scouts are selling in creative, socially distant ways to keep themselves and their customers safe.

Locations where the cookie drops are happening:

Springfield : Eastfield Mall, 1655 Boston Road

: Eastfield Mall, 1655 Boston Road West Springfield : Rave Cinemas, 864 Riverdale Street

: Rave Cinemas, 864 Riverdale Street Pepperell: 30 Lomar Park Drive

30 Lomar Park Drive Worcester: UMass Behavior Health Parking Lot, 115 Century Drive

The annual cookie drop will take place until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.