SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Girl Scouts began their busy cookie season at the MassMutual Center Saturday.

Over 300 girl scouts and their families gathered at the arena to kick off “Own Your Magic,” which reflects the Girl Scout Cookie Program theme for the 2023/2024 season. Girl-planned activity stations were set up throughout the MassMutual concourse including Miss America, Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, Girls on the Run, and a meet and greet with the Thunderbirds team.

“All the different booths help the little girls learn about cookie sales,” said Savanna Mabey, a Girl Scouts Ambassador. “The booth I’m running helps them to get to know the product they’re gonna be selling.”

Girl Scout Cookie order taking begins Wednesday, December 13 and community booth sales begin January 19th and continue through March 17th.