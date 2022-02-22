CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – “I’m not a distraction… you’re distracted.”

A powerful message was on full display in Chicopee Tuesday evening, in an effort to raise awareness and funds for survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

The t-shirt fundraiser was launched by Girls Inc. of the Valley’s Teen Advocacy Board in conjunction with Project TEAL. All shirts sold Tuesday night are to benefit The Survivor Theater Project an organization that supports survivors of sexual violence.

While the t-shirts cost $20, Aviannah-Leigh Salters told 22News the message far surpasses the price. “As teenagers, a lot of the content we enjoy and consume is teenagers being over sexualized… it’s everywhere you can’t really escape it. So bringing awareness to it is really important and saying no that’s not ok.”

“Not a lot of people get into that topic because it is a sensitive topic,” added Zaley Del Rio of Worcester. “Having especially young girls, because a lot of young girls are shut down at young ages, so it definitely has a bigger impact and we’re able to speak and unite together.”

Tuesday night’s pop-up was held at La Diáspora in Chicopee. And to learn more about Project Teal, created by Girls Inc. teens to stand in solidarity with survivors, click here.