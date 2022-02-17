HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. of the Valley is looking to provide support and awareness to survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

The organization’s Teen Advocacy Board (TAB) will be selling t-shirts to raise funds for The Survivor Theater Project, an organization that supports survivors of sexual violence.

“It’s been so powerful to see our Teen Advocacy Board members come together to craft this campaign from the very beginning,” said Becca Neubardt, Girls Inc. of the Valley’s Director of Middle and High School Programs. “Many of the TAB members have been affected by sexual harassment and sexual violence either personally or in their close contacts. They have a really clear analysis that the problem is not how someone presents themself, it is the way that our culture and media often treat women and girls as sexual objects and nothing more.”

The t-shirts will be sold at at “pop-up” event, Tuesday, February 22 from 5-7 p.m. at La Diáspora, 234 Exchange Street in Chicopee.