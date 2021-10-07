Girls Inc. of the Valley hosts receptioon in honor of International Day of the Girl

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. of the Valley invited business leaders to an annual meeting in honor of International Day of the Girl.

The purpose of their meeting was to discuss success as well as learning moments when it came to managing staff and students during the pandemic. Guest speakers included Denise Hurst of the Springfield School Committee and Tricia Canavan of United Personnel.

The organization also announced that they raised $2,500 to continue their work from a campaign with Macy’s. The non-profit provides girls ages five to 18 in Chicopee, Springfield and Greater Holyoke areas with educational development programs.

Girls Inc. of the Walley reaches over a thousand girls year around and they hope that business partners can help grow their mission.

“There’s lots of ways for our business community. certainly financial resources are always important and critical to an organization like ours. but a lot of our business community members will volunteer on committees to help us get things done, they can be mentors for our teen participants” Suzanne Parker, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of the Valley

The organization also uses their business partnerships to place their teenage scholars in STEM internships for up to 20 hours a week.