HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. of the Valley opened up their doors at their new location in Holyoke for their first day of programming.
Girls Inc. has worked towards the opening of their new location for over five years and they were proud to host their first day of programming this month, along with two different age cohorts of a three-week-long summer camp.
They launched their campaign back in 2018 with a mission to expand their physical footprint
and establish a permanent headquarters in Holyoke allowing them to serve a larger community.
“Today is the very first day that our Girls Inc. participants and families will come to programming in this wonderful new program home and headquarters it’s a really special day for us we’re hoping that the kids and families see that this is their special place,” said Suzanne Parker, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of the Valley.
The purpose of their summer camp is to provide a place for the girls to create impactful art through mural painting, photography, performance art, and more.
Latest News
- MassHire Hampden County awarded $4M to find more than 1,000 youth jobs
- New federal drug charges leveled against Mexican councilwoman
- Richard Ravitch, former NY lieutenant governor, dies at 89
- Girls Inc. of the Valley opens Holyoke headquarters
- Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda has filed a lawsuit to get his job back
Melissa Torres is a reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2021. Follow Melissa on Twitter @melissatorrestv and view her bio to see more of her work.