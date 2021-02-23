Girls Inc. of the Valley prepares for in-person programs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. of the Valley received a grant to further develop virtual programming and prepare for in-person programs.

The Amelia Peabody Foundation awarded a total of $145,000 to the Girls Inc. of the Valley. $120,000 will be used for ‘Her Future, Our Future’ campaign and $25,000 will be used towards a general program. The money will help provide space, staffing, expanded outreach, and program supplies.

Suzanne Parker, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of the Valley thanks the foundation for its support, “we truly value and appreciate the continued support of The Amelia Peabody Foundation. We thank them for this tremendous generosity toward operations and our campaign, which will be made over the next two years.”

With the additional funds, programs can be expanded explained Suzanne Parker, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of the Valley, “the Amelia Peabody Foundation’s support will be instrumental as we expand and enhance Girls Inc. of the Valley’s center and school-based programs in Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, and beyond, and give 1,000+ girls per year the chance they deserve.”

The mission of Girls Inc. of the Valley is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold by providing them the opportunity to develop and achieve their full potential.