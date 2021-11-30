Girls Inc. raises awareness on supporting local youth organizations this Giving Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – After Cyber Monday now comes Giving Tuesday, and it’s a day when businesses and people are encouraged to do good and to give back.

22News spoke with Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley who said Giving Tuesday is very important to raise awareness on supporting local youth organizations.

The non-profit organization set a goal to raise $25,000 to help provide enriching programs to girls throughout the community.

“By raising funds for Girls Inc. we can make sure that girls throughout the valley, in Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield, have access to really awesome, engaging, hands on activities that can really help the thrive,” Parker said. She noted, “It’s about providing opportunities.”

If you would like to donate to Girls Inc of the Valley, click here.