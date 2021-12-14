Girls Inc. receives $1M gift to provide STEM education

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The mentoring agency, Girls Inc. of Holyoke, has received a $1 million grant to encourage more young women to enter the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Girls Inc. calls this program “Eureka” and girls chosen make a five year commitment to follow through until they receive their degrees.

“That’s a big commitment for anybody to make. They come in, we actively partner with the University of Massachusetts for the first two summers. So our students are going to UMass. They’re involved in incredible workshop, biology labs, chemistry labs.” Suzanne Parker, Executive Director at Girls Inc.

This $1 million grant comes on the heels of a Bank of America gift helping Girls Inc. move its facilities from Open Square in downtown Holyoke to a larger facility on Hampden Street.