SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts is an organization that strives inspire young girls.

Celebrating the conclusion of a 10-week program that teaches social, and emotional life skills. A program that also integrates running.

“Star power and communication,” says Eneilys. She’s a participant in the run who shares some of the tenets that Girls on the Run teaches with 22News.

On Sunday, coaches and participants celebrated with a commemoratory 5K at Western New England University.

Alison Berman, Council Director of Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts, told 22News about what knowledge the kids are gaining. “The kids are learning things like how to standup for yourself, how to choose your friends, how to increase gratitude, and how to identify emotions.”

Michaela another participant, had a particularly great piece of advice, “Ignore the bullies.”

Nationwide, a total 200,000 girls particpate in Girls on the Run in different locations across the country every year.

“You can learn how to be friends with different people,” added Micayla, another runner.

Since 1996, the organization has served over 2-million girls between third and eighth grade. The western Massachusetts chapter had over 1,000 youth participants this season. All made possible with 250 volunteer coaches.

One volunteer coach told 22News she herself benefits from the program. “I thought what a perfect way to connect on a different level. It’s honestly a passion for me now and something I’m looking forward to coach for seasons to come,” Courtney Ciras “Coach C” expressed.

Each session focused on a new lesson. 22News spoke with few other girls who ran in the 5K about what values they’ve learned.

Mariel answered, “Communication and Concentration.”

Jah’nalyse said, “We’ve learned a lot about positivity and ways to keep ourselves up and not let other people cover our star power and that we always shine.”

Khadijah added, “I just get myself back up, and I’m like, ‘I got this.'”

The participants, taking with them new life skills. And, to always remember that no matter the obstacle, to persevere.